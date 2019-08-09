Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andre Paquette. View Sign Obituary

PAQUETTE , Andre Edgar. Born to Conrad and Gilbert Paquette on Sept 24, 1941 in Prince Albert, Sask. He was the third of eleven children in a big loving French Canadian family. He passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 in Prince George, B.C. after a long struggle with many health issues. He was a self-professed bad boy in his early years, working as a station agent and telegrapher on the railroad, then later in the family garage. He met the love of his life in 1963, Patsy as he called her, and vowed to marry her the day he first saw her. And marry her he did (in 1964). They had an amazing life, with three children. Doug, Todd and Michelle. The family moved to Red Deer in 1968 where he established a very successful career selling cars, winning many awards as top Salesman for Canada. In 1983 he changed professions and became an agent for Sunlife. He was extremely successful there as well and in 1988 he was promoted to become the Branch Manager for the Prince George location. He stayed on with Sunlife for the remainder of his career until retiring in his 70s. Dad was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Pierre and Bernard, his beloved Patsy in 1995, his 2nd wife Ruby in 2010 and tragically his son Doug in 2011. We take comfort knowing he is with them all now. Dad faced many challenges in his life but approached each one of them with positivity, love and humour. He loved to tell a story, and he was some storyteller. Coming alive anytime he had people around him, he loved to entertain. He had many more than 9 lives, beating the odds time and time again. He lived each of those lives to the fullest. He was a beautiful, inspirational, courageous, gregarious, strong willed man. He will be immensely missed by his children Todd (Hailey) and Michelle, his grandchildren Ryan and Evan, his loving siblings and their families, and extended family and friends. The list is endless. Please join the family for a Funeral Service at St. Mary's Parish at 1088 Gillett Street, Prince George, B.C. at 2pm on Tuesday, August 13, with a tea to follow. Please direct any donations to the Prince George Hospice House. They took phenomenal care of Dad and allowed him to pass on his own terms with dignity and comfort. A very special thank you to Barb for always being there not only for Dad, but for our entire family. Turn out the lights (anyone who ever played cards with Dad will understand that reference).





, Andre Edgar. Born to Conrad and Gilbert Paquette on Sept 24, 1941 in Prince Albert, Sask. He was the third of eleven children in a big loving French Canadian family. He passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 in Prince George, B.C. after a long struggle with many health issues. He was a self-professed bad boy in his early years, working as a station agent and telegrapher on the railroad, then later in the family garage. He met the love of his life in 1963, Patsy as he called her, and vowed to marry her the day he first saw her. And marry her he did (in 1964). They had an amazing life, with three children. Doug, Todd and Michelle. The family moved to Red Deer in 1968 where he established a very successful career selling cars, winning many awards as top Salesman for Canada. In 1983 he changed professions and became an agent for Sunlife. He was extremely successful there as well and in 1988 he was promoted to become the Branch Manager for the Prince George location. He stayed on with Sunlife for the remainder of his career until retiring in his 70s. Dad was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Pierre and Bernard, his beloved Patsy in 1995, his 2nd wife Ruby in 2010 and tragically his son Doug in 2011. We take comfort knowing he is with them all now. Dad faced many challenges in his life but approached each one of them with positivity, love and humour. He loved to tell a story, and he was some storyteller. Coming alive anytime he had people around him, he loved to entertain. He had many more than 9 lives, beating the odds time and time again. He lived each of those lives to the fullest. He was a beautiful, inspirational, courageous, gregarious, strong willed man. He will be immensely missed by his children Todd (Hailey) and Michelle, his grandchildren Ryan and Evan, his loving siblings and their families, and extended family and friends. The list is endless. Please join the family for a Funeral Service at St. Mary's Parish at 1088 Gillett Street, Prince George, B.C. at 2pm on Tuesday, August 13, with a tea to follow. Please direct any donations to the Prince George Hospice House. They took phenomenal care of Dad and allowed him to pass on his own terms with dignity and comfort. A very special thank you to Barb for always being there not only for Dad, but for our entire family. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close