Andrew John Haan April 11, 1963- August 20, 2019 Andrew passed away peacefully at the Prince George Hospice House on August 20, 2019. He was taken from us far too soon after a six year battle with cancer. Throughout his fight he never lost his sense of humour, even when the cancer took away so much of what he loved to do including hiking with his dogs, golfing, photography and being a professional driver. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Trina, fur babies Max and Smokey and his birds. He is also survived by his mother Elizabeth, sisters Sarah (Rob), Jane and their families. Andrew will also be dearly missed by his in-laws Judy, Larry and Trish, all of his extended family and a huge group of friends. He was predeceased by his father John and all of his aunts, uncles, and grandparents. He was also predeceased by his fur babies Gizmo, Goofy, Maggie, Molly, Monty, Bandit and Murphy. Andrew had a twenty day stay at the Hospice House and the staff and volunteers ensured our entire family had the opportunity to make important memories in such a loving atmosphere. Thank you to everyone who had a chance to visit us all there. You all helped make such a scary time so much easier. Throughout Andrew's journey he met many health professionals and we would like to thank them all for their compassion and care. A special thank you to Dr. Kathleen O'Malley for always making sure we had everything we needed. Also a huge thank you to Dr Kraima, Tracy and Marilyn for making sure Andrew's last eight months were as pain free as possible. You allowed him a quality of life that we did not believe was possible. Andrew will forever be remembered for his big heart and his quick wit. His laugh lit up the room and he will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. We know he is now pain free and playing golf and hiking with his fur kids. He was also looking forward to a brand new Freightliner to drive. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at the Grace Anglican Church on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11:30AM with a tea to follow downstairs at the church. In lieu of flowers we will have donation boxes at the church for the Prince George Hospice Society and the Prince George SPCA.





