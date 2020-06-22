ANDREW "ANDY" JOSEPH GAAL



March 9, 1940 -

June 16, 2020



The Gaal family is sad to announce the passing of our dear Andy. He was born in Prince George to Hungarian immigrants Rose and Andy Gaal. He spent his early years in Aleeza Lake. Life was hard, but he learned many skills and became a very good handyman. For many years, Andy worked as an electrician by trade for Lakewood Electric. In 1962, he married Marie Bartlett, and their union resulted in 3 fine sons. Andy was a great provider for the family. He and Marie bought property on Norman Lake and the building and maintenance of the cabin was a lifelong project. It became a summertime haven for the family with many wonderful memories. Andy was a quiet man with a dry sense of humour. He liked watching sports, nature shows and "Highway Thru Hell" on tv and listened regularly to Cougars hockey games on the radio. He was also a fan of the old "Lone Ranger" tv series and Johnny Cash. Word searches and playing solitaire on his phone were daily past-times and he looked forward to his weekly shop at Costco. Andy enjoyed picking berries and making haluska, head cheese, and fried oysters. He especially demonstrated great devotion to and care of his mother in her elderly years. Andy was predeceased by sister Roseanne (David) and son Joey. He is survived by his wife Marie, sons Wayne (Gail), Jason (Tanya), brothers Louis (Katie), Michael (Marlene), 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. No funeral service by request. A memorial tree will be planted at the cabin this summer during a private family celebration of life. Special thanks to Dr. Raymond and the caring hospice staff. Donations may be made in Andy's name to the Hospice House or Kidney Foundation of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store