Ann Dekker





After a full and life well lived we are saddened to announce the passing of our Mom, Oma, Great Oma, Ann Dekker at the age of 94 on September 09, 2020. She was predeceased by our Dad, John Dekker.



Mom was born in Amsterdam and immigrated to Canada after the war and settled with her family in Prince George in 1961. Mom was always active and the family took up skiing and mom eventually became a proud part owner of Northern Ski and Outdoor Equipment. She spent many happy years working there.



Mom was a real people person, kind, generous, strong and had a terrific sense of humour.



She will be missed by many, but especially "the coffee ladies" who met daily for decades and provided endless fun and support. Heartfelt thank you to all of those ladies.



She is survived by Cindy, Jan and Ernie, grandchildren: Jeremy, Jenna and Ryan, Tara and Colin, Lisa, and one great granddaughter who bears her middle names - Emma Maria. She is also survived by one brother in Holland and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mom was a long time member of the Elder Citizens Recreation Association ( ECRA) and any donations in her memory will be gratefully accepted at 1692 10 th Avenue Prince George BC, V2L 3S4.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store