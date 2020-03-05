Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Ek. View Sign Obituary

Ann Ek It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Ek announces her passing after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on February 26, 2020. Survived by Kristy (Richard), Darryl (Lisa) & Don, 3 grandsons Cameron, Ethan & Connor. Siblings Ellen (Art), Marilyn (Gordie), Cindy (Barry), Patrick, Corrine (David) & Maxine (Les), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & friends. Predeceased by Mom & Dad, sister Darlene (Gary). As per Ann's request there will be no funeral but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Society or the PG Hospice House. Her spirit will live on in those who's lives she's touched.





