Ann Ek It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Ek announces her passing after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on February 26, 2020. Survived by Kristy (Richard), Darryl (Lisa) & Don, 3 grandsons Cameron, Ethan & Connor. Siblings Ellen (Art), Marilyn (Gordie), Cindy (Barry), Patrick, Corrine (David) & Maxine (Les), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & friends. Predeceased by Mom & Dad, sister Darlene (Gary). As per Ann's request there will be no funeral but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Society or the PG Hospice House. Her spirit will live on in those who's lives she's touched.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020