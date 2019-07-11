Nelson, Ann-Marie It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ann-Marie Nelson of Fraser Lake, B.C. Born November 20, 1946, she passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 8th, 2019. She will be missed by her beloved husband Kevin Nelson, her children Marlene Boreland, Wendy DuPuis (Rob) and Tim Boreland (Mellisa), many grandchildren, great grand children and many Foster Children all of which she loved dearly. Over the years she had many passions, her passion for nature while camping and fishing, her respect for bears and their abilities and her well-loved (spoiled rotten) family pets and the many hours spent drinking coffee and laughing with friends. She was the voice of guidance and strength for many of us over the years Cremation has taken place and at Ann's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held in Fort Fraser, British Columbia at the Fort Fraser Hall on Saturday July 13th, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Friends and Family are welcome to join us for celebration and sharing of kind memories.





