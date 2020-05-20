Ann Christine Martin (nee Schroeder)



August 13,1940 -

May 14, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful wife and mother, Ann Martin.

Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Donald. She will also be missed sorely by her daughter, Debbie (Larry Colebank), son Darrell (Michelle), grandchildren Shane (Tana), Brett (Erin) and Nolan as well as her four great-grandchildren Shayla (Mitchell), Carson, Abby and Brock, and 7 siblings. Predeceased by her son, Dwayne.

Ann and Don met in P.G. when they were only teenagers and haven't left each other's sides since. Ann loved and doted on all of her grandchildren and never missed one of their special days.

Before moving to P.G. with her family, Ann lived in Alberta where she was born and raised. Trips to Alberta for family reunions were a favorite pastime of hers.

Ann had a passion for gardening, she loved flowers and the colour yellow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation in the memory of her son, Dwayne.

Private Funeral Service to be held and Public Memorial to follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store