JOHNSON - Anna Marie Our Mom passed away on November 27th, just a few days after her 93rd birthday. Mom was born in Chase and spent her childhood on Shuswap Lake in Magna Bay, BC. After Mom and Dad were married and had started a family, Dad's work took them all over the province. As their family grew and the moves became more frequent, Mom was the anchor that made everything work. She could make a house feel like a home in no time. Mom was able to adapt to any situation and make us feel secure and loved. Mom was pre-deceased by her husband Bob Johnson in 1989. Anna is survived by her children: Barbara Johnson, Eric (Melanie) Johnson, Thelma (Peter) Mohammed, Sharon (Neal) Hirsch, Robert (Eleanor) Johnson, Ruth (Mitch) Olineck, Shirley Beamer and her family; Grandchildren: Mitchell (Karen), Kristy (Geoff), Kurtis (Lindsey), Jennifer (Ken), Riley(Jen), Adam (Alison), Carrie, Myles (Brigette), Alison(Ryan), Arlo (Crystal) Levon, Peter (Michelle), Allysa ; and numerous great grandchildren. Mom is also survived by her two sisters Helen McLean and June McEwan (Jimmy). She will be greatly missed by her family that was so close to her heart. A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at the McBride Cemetery at 1:00pm where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Red Cross or the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019