With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Anna Pavlik of West Kelowna, previously a long time resident of Prince George.



She was our beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beautiful person. Family was so important to her.



Predeceased by her husband, Josef; and great-granddaughter, Kaeli Mae.



Anna will always be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Helen (Ian) and Hilda (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew (Ragne) and Rashelle (DJ); and great-grandchildren, Mira, Jax, and Asher.



She will be sadly missed by numerous relatives in the Czech Republic and Germany.



We raise a rum and coke to toast our dear mom.



Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Prince George.



Dobra Noc Mom.



We love you



and you will be



in our hearts forever.

