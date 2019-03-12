With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Anna Pavlik of West Kelowna, previously a long time resident of Prince George. She was our beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beautiful person. Family was so important to her. Predeceased by her husband, Josef; and great-granddaughter, Kaeli Mae. Anna will always be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Helen (Ian) and Hilda (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew (Ragne) and Rashelle (DJ); and great-grandchildren, Mira, Jax, and Asher. She will be sadly missed by numerous relatives in the Czech Republic and Germany. We raise a rum and coke to toast our dear mom. Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Prince George. Dobra Noc Mom. We love you and you will be in our hearts forever.