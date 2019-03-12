Anna PAVLIK (October 29, 1926 - March 05, 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna PAVLIK.

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Anna Pavlik of West Kelowna, previously a long time resident of Prince George.

She was our beloved mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beautiful person. Family was so important to her.

Predeceased by her husband, Josef; and great-granddaughter, Kaeli Mae.

Anna will always be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Helen (Ian) and Hilda (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew (Ragne) and Rashelle (DJ); and great-grandchildren, Mira, Jax, and Asher.

She will be sadly missed by numerous relatives in the Czech Republic and Germany.

We raise a rum and coke to toast our dear mom.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date in Prince George.

Dobra Noc Mom.

We love you

and you will be

in our hearts forever.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.