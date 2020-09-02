1/1
Annabelle McLeod
Annabelle McLeod


In memory of Annabelle McLeod sadly passed on April 7, 2020 in Surrey BC following a heart attack.

Ann is survived by her brother John Freed (Doreen), son Stewart Trowsdale (Sepherine), daughters Connie Greening (Frane), Gail Trowsdale (Frank), granddaughter Adrianne Snaychuk, greatgrandson Laine and step-son Greg McLeod.

Ann joins for all eternity the love of her life Lynn George McLeod, interred together in the Prince George Mausoleum on August 31, 2020. She also greets her parents in heaven Mel and Beckie Freed and her brother Brian and sister in law Yvonne.

There was no service.

"Who loves ya, Babe"

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 2, 2020.
