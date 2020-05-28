It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Anne Elizabeth Dean. Anne was born at the home of her midwife grandmother in the Little Woody area near Swan River, MB. She lived on the farm until 1941, when the family moved to Winnipeg, MB, and then on to New Westminster, BC, in 1943. It was there that she met the love of her life, Doug, while they were both roller skating at Cultus Lake. They married in 1949 and were together 63 years until Doug's death in 2012. Anne was a devoted, loving wife and mother. They both enjoyed skiing, boating, flying, and travel. Anne had an artistic flare, which showed in her sewing, interior decorating, painting, and gardening. She was also an active volunteer for the Royal Columbian Hospital Auxillary and Kinsman Club.



She will be missed by her sons, Gary (Barb) and Bryan; grandsons, Rob (Carrie) and Bill (Carol); and great-grandchildren, Claire, Maren, Lily, Micheala, and Ryker; as well as her friends and members of her extended family, especially Bob and Norma Dean.



Thanks to the staff at Amica White Rock and Dr. Lebl for their care.



An internment service will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity or cause close to your heart.



