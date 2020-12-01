Anne Rosemary Richardson



1940 - 2020





Anne Rosemary Richardson was born June 10th, 1940 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She relinquished her life after battling cancer; she was eighty years old. She spent her last days in her home on Shelley Road, where she wanted to be. Anne is predeceased by her husband Thomas Richardson, her father, James Ironside and mother Gladys Ironside. Her four children survive her; Dennis Wilsher, Megan Wilsher, Ben Stewart, and Sarah Stewart. As well as by her sister Susan Ironside and her many grandchildren and stepchildren.



Anne was a Registered Nurse who went to training at VGRH right out of high school and again went through training in the '80s. She was a Regional Alcohol and Drug Counsellor for the North and a Master Gardener. She enjoyed gardening, travelling, reading, and painting.



Mum lived in many places throughout her life, Coquitlam, Haney, Clearwater, Golden, Port Alice, New Westminster, Mc Bride, Penny, Prince George, and Penny again. Our family will be holding a Celebration of Life next Summer, with a date yet to be determined. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Cancer Society and the David Douglas Botanical Society. Our family would like to thank Dr. Saif, the Doctors and Nurses at the Cancer Centre, Palliative Homecare Lead, Homecare Nurses, as well as her many friends and neighbours.

