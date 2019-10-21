Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Dick. View Sign Obituary

Annie "Ruby" Jane Dick

September 16, 1928-October 15, 2019

Ruby passed away peacefully at the Good Samaritan Care Centre, Stony Plain, Alberta. She was born in Clarenville, NL where she resided until 1972 when she moved to BC and later to AB. She was predeceased by her husband Frank (2005), her parents Joe and Dorothy Hynes, brothers Ivan and Harry, one sister Audrey and her baby son Joseph.

Ruby leaves to mourn her loss: her two daughters Judy (Bob) Byrne and Joan (Russ) Davison and her son Dr. William Dick; her grandchildren: Catherine, Elizabeth, Jane, Joe, Jamie, Adam and Wyatt; her great-grandchildren: Denise, Madison, Mason, Casey, Madden and Nathan. She also leaves behind her sister Betty Williams, brother Barry (Pauline) Hynes, sister-in-law Rowena Hynes as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all of her family and friends. Rest in peace.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019

