Annie Stadelmann
Born on June 26, 1935 in Driftpile Alberta. On December 7th Annie went to join her husband Anton and her son, Michel Chalifoux. Making this journey with her son Steve Chalifoux (September 29, 1958 - December 7, 2019). Survived by her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends and family. Annie's service will be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 10AM, interment to follow at Prince George Cemetery. On Saturday December 21, 2019 come join us for soup and bannock light lunch at Prince George Native Friendship Centre from 11:00-12:30PM in Annie and Steve's memory.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019