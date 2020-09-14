1/1
Annie Victoria Nusl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NUSL, Annie Victoria


The family of Ms. Annie Nusl of Prince George, B.C. (formerly of Glenevis, Alberta) announces her passing on September 5, 2020 at the age of 76 years.

Annie will be remembered as a loving and caring person who dedicated her life to the service of others. She loved to gather with family and friends and share a good laugh.

Annie will be forever loved and remembered by her brother Joseph (Aleah) Nusl; her sisters: Patsy (Rob) Cline, Mary Jane (Ken) Vaughan and Bernice (Blaine) Negraiff as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Annie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Louise Nusl and by her sisters Rose Crum and Veronica Hansen.

A Public Visitation will be held starting at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Parkland Funeral Services, 3502 - 44 Avenue in Stony Plain, AB with a Memorial Service to follow beginning at 7:00 pm.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 200 Veterans Blvd, Spruce Grove. Interment to follow in Captain Paulson Cemetery, Cherhill, Alberta.

If friends desire, donations may be made in Annie's memory to either Hospice Society-Prince George, 1506 Ferry Ave. Prince George, B.C. or to the Light Up Your Life Society, 4405 Southpark Drive, Stony Plain, AB, T7Z 2M7.

Written Tributes may be made to www.parklandfuneralservices.com




Parkland Funeral Services, Stony Plain, 780.963.2520.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkland Funeral Services
3502 44th Ave
Stony Plain, AB T7Z1L1
7809632520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved