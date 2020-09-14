NUSL, Annie Victoria
The family of Ms. Annie Nusl of Prince George, B.C. (formerly of Glenevis, Alberta) announces her passing on September 5, 2020 at the age of 76 years.
Annie will be remembered as a loving and caring person who dedicated her life to the service of others. She loved to gather with family and friends and share a good laugh.
Annie will be forever loved and remembered by her brother Joseph (Aleah) Nusl; her sisters: Patsy (Rob) Cline, Mary Jane (Ken) Vaughan and Bernice (Blaine) Negraiff as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Annie was predeceased by her parents Charles and Louise Nusl and by her sisters Rose Crum and Veronica Hansen.
A Public Visitation will be held starting at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Parkland Funeral Services, 3502 - 44 Avenue in Stony Plain, AB with a Memorial Service to follow beginning at 7:00 pm.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 200 Veterans Blvd, Spruce Grove. Interment to follow in Captain Paulson Cemetery, Cherhill, Alberta.
If friends desire, donations may be made in Annie's memory to either Hospice Society-Prince George, 1506 Ferry Ave. Prince George, B.C. or to the Light Up Your Life Society, 4405 Southpark Drive, Stony Plain, AB, T7Z 2M7.
Written Tributes may be made to www.parklandfuneralservices.com
Parkland Funeral Services, Stony Plain, 780.963.2520.