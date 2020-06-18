TENNESSY, Anthony (Tony) Arthur It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Tony, as he will be dearly missed. Born June 3rd, 1947 in Nanaimo, BC and passed away June 11th, 2020 in Burnaby. Predeceased by his Father and Mother, Tony and Rena. Survived by sister Charleen (Jack) Wiley, brothers Timothy and Michael, nephews; Blair (Jeanette) Tennessy and their children Linden and Bryn, Trevor (Sarah) Tennessy and their children Mickey, Meadow and Daisy, niece Joanna (Dan) Stokes and their children Kali, Parker and Lila, former spouse Carol and his many friends. Tony was a long time member of the I.U.O.E. Local 115, starting as a Crane Operator and later working in various positions for many years, eventually being elected and serving on the Executive Board. After his distinguished career, he retired in 2002. Tony would go on to spend his time golfing and escaping the Canadian winters down in California.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store