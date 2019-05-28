It is with our deepest regrets we announce the passing of Anton "Tony" Mulder on May 15, 2019. he is survived by his common-law wife Corrine "Cory" Black, his brother Robert Mulder, son David (Christine) Mulder, daughter Jennifer Mulder, grandchildren Kelsie and Alex, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister. There will be no service by request, but will be a Black Flag Service in Quesnel on July 20, 2019 and everyone is invited.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 28 to May 29, 2019