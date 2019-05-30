April Marie Mason Passed away May 25, 2019 after a long battle with kidney and liver failure. The daughter of the late Bruce Taylor, gone to join her brothers Lee & Aaron (Hank). She leaves to Celebrate her life husband Greg, sons Taylor and Brody (Kelli), and daughter Cassidy, mother Eileen Taylor, brothers Shane (Adele), Jay (Kerri), Wade (Cindi). Service at Mason Home in Spring lake Alberta June 1, 2019. A get together for family and friends in Prince George to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 30 to May 31, 2019