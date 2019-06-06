April (Taylor) Mason April 15, 1964 to May 25, 2019 We attended a wonderful service in Alberta June 1, 2019 arranged by Greg and the kids. For those who couldn't attend the Alberta service we are meeting at Eileen's this Sunday June 9, 2019, 3:00pm at 2923 Ferry Ave come share a memory. Bring a pizza (Aprils Favorite) or finger food to share. Water and soft drinks supplied. Limited parking so car pooling would help. Also bring a lawn chair.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 6 to June 7, 2019