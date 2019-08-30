It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arleen Carole Meroniuk (nee Ashe) on the 7th of August 2019. Mom was predeceased by her mother, Carrie Velma Ashe (nee Jensen), her father, James Weldon Ashe, and her son Lorne Steve Meroniuk. She leaves behind sons, Jim, Darrin, and Douglas as well as numerous grandsons, granddaughters, and great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life for Arleen on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1-3 pm at 8233 Flamingo Road.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019