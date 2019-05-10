Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlett Harold Dale. View Sign Obituary

Arlett Harold Dale, at the age of 84, passed away on May 4, 2019 from pulmonary fibrosis at University Hospital of Northern BC. He is survived by his wife, Wae Hing (Winnie) Chan, two sisters, Verlie Arnet and Myrna Green (Al) his children Lori Needham (Jamie) and Tom Dale (Lesley); his stepchildren Louise (Norrie), Denise (Roger), Greg (Betty), and Wayne Chong (Julia); and grandchildren Mallory, Brodie, Claire, Hayden, Jenna, Leah, Jonathan, Jade, Kai, Carolina and Georgia; and was predeceased by his first wife, Penny Lane and his stepson, Chris Chong (Johanne). Born in Marwayne, Alberta, Arlett was four or five when his parents moved to Pitt Meadows and bought a dairy farm. Besides riding horses and doing his share of milking cows, he used his four siblings as punching bags on his way to becoming the first Canadian Golden Gloves champion in the 100 lb category in 1950. In 1952, Arlett began a 45-year career as a railroader, starting as a fireman with the CPR, then joining BC Rail as a locomotive engineer until his retirement in 1997. In his retirement years, he travelled far and wide with Wae Hing, including extended visits with her children and their children, one of whom said, "I will always appreciate the example he set for us in how to treat others." Close to home, Arlett loved his neighbours and they loved him. His favourite lure when fishing at Francois Lake was the 'red wedding ring'; many a goose or duck that he bagged hunting hung to dry in the garage; his favourite cars were ones five to ten years old. Arlett was loved because of his zest, non-judgemental character and his good-natured joking. He saw the lives of us all as stories. His son Tom says that if more people were like his dad, the world would be a better place. On Saturday, May 4, in the hospital, Arlett, ever sporting, waited to cross his own finish line. He and Lori watched the running of the Kentucky Derby together. In respect of Arlett's wishes, there will be no funeral. Friends are invited to stop by 1100 McGregor Avenue after 4 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 to reminisce.





