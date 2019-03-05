Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armand Denicola. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sir Armand James Denicola, March 1st 2019 at the age of 96. Recipient of the rank of the Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour. Armand came to Prince George from Italy in 1925 at the age of three. Other than his time in the Chilcotin as a cowboy and his service with the Canadian Scottish Regiment in WWII, Prince George has always been his home. Armand is survived by his wife Doreen of 54 years; his children Drew and wife Kelly, Sanna, Neal and wife Brenda, his grandchildren Ashleigh, Natasha, Scott, Shailen, Alisha, Simon, Chris and Amy, and great grandchildren Ciaran, Abigail and Lucia. He is pre-deceased by his parents Antonio and Maria, his brother Joe and sister Lucy, nephew Tony and granddaughter Kira. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Prince George Legion Branch 43 or the Prince George Hospice Society. Service will be held at Blackburn Community Hall on March 21st 2019 at 1:00pm. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019

