Arne Hogh May



November 3, 1923 -

July 3, 2020



Arne May, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 with Lynn and Karen at his side at the Prince George Hospice House. Arne was born in Denmark and moved to Canada in 1949. While living and working in Prince George, Arne met and married the love of his life, Jean Humphreys. They were married in 1959 until 2002 when Jean succumbed to cancer. True to form, always the gentleman, and forever thinking of others, Arne passed away, to be with Jean on what would have been her 87th birthday, to once again celebrate with her after so many years apart. Happy Birthday Mom!

Life for the Mays in the summer revolved around the lake where Arne made the most difficult tasks look easy and always had a way to make it work! Everyone was always welcome at the lake, especially to the huge event called "Family Weekend" where all involved took precious memories of all the fun that was had!

Arne is survied by his loving daughter Lynn and his favorite son-in-law Geoff, very special friends Karen Humphreys, Rick Mintz, Laurel Phipps, Ron, Kristyna and Derek Volling, Ruth Flynn, his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and friends and family in Denmark.

Thank you to Dr. Reddy, Dr. Syal and the nurses on Surgery North Pod C. Special thanks to all the staff at the Prince George Hospice House for making Arne's last days comfortable and for opening your arms to his family.

There will be a celebration of Arne's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prince George Hospice Society are appreciated.



You will always be lovingly

remembered and missed

