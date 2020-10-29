MELLOWS, Arne June 14, 1925 - October 21, 2020 We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Arne at home. Born in Casper, Wyoming, he was 95 years old. A pioneer of the area, Arne came to Penny, BC as a 10 year old boy with his father, Victor, and his brothers Ivar and Oscar. He went to school first in Penny, then in Prince George where he worked at a dairy farm delivering milk in exchange for room and board. He enjoyed the camaraderie and adventure of the Air Force, and on returning home at the end of the war went to Carpentry School in Vancouver. Arne and Carrie (Benson) married at Bend, BC in 1946. They returned to Penny and in 1948 bought Penny Mercantile. This is where they raised their family and forged lifelong friendships. Arne embraced his life in Penny. His store served communities along the rail line as well as being the post office, social hub and polling station! He was the postmaster in Penny from 1948 - 1964, and also acted as a school trustee. He pursued his interest in flying and bought a float plane. Moving to Prince George in 1964 he worked for a time in construction and the logging industry. He enjoyed their cabin and great neighbours at Bednesti Lake. Retirement brought happy times travelling to visit grandchildren, camping in their motorhome, helping with the fish hatchery at Dome Creek, and a memorable trip to Alaska with good friends in 1998. Arne was a member of the Elks Lodge 122 since 1965. During this time he worked on community projects, most notably Elkness Camp at Ness Lake and Boy Scout Camp Echo at Summit Lake. Never idle and a skilled woodworker, his art graces our homes. Arne remained interested and appreciative of the community and area and even in the later years could be seen regularly checking on local construction sites, the East Line Market, the river and friends. Always up for a game of crib. Arne was predeceased by wife Carrie (2012) and is survived by his children, Lloyd (Karen), Karen (Clive), and Craig, grandchildren Linda (Mike), Darryl (Hako),vCheryl (Shawn), Kirsten, Kyla (Ryan), great-grandchildren Jessie (Richard), Brody, Keira, Maya, Kian, Cody, Liam and Sofia. Great great-grandchildren Eleanora and Lucius, brother Ivar and his family in Nevada. A Life Well Lived Due to COVID 19 health protocols there will not be a memorial service.







