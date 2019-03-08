Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Horning. View Sign

Arnold William Horning (Red) June 11, 1932 - March 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of a great husband, father and grandfather. He was well loved and will be sorely missed. Survived by his wife Faith Horning, daughter Deryl (Earl) Henderson, grandson Jared (Tam) French and granddaughter Madeline Ellwood. Brothers Glen (Bea) Horning, Bob (Patty) Horning, Sister-in-law Avis Cassidy and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Richard & Alice Horning, sister Joan (Don) Jack, brother-in-laws Ted and Roy Eytcheson, Billy Cassidy and sister-in-law Mardy Heinrich. Red was born near Cantaur, Saskatchewan in the Swift Current area and later his family moved north to Turtleford. As a young man Red enjoyed sports (especially hockey), hunting and fishing. He moved to BC in 1949 and eventually made his way to Prince George where he married Faith in 1956. A strong man in body, mind and spirit, he overcame many obstacles in life. Red was blessed with a keen mind, strong work ethic and sense of humor. He had many interests. His work history was as varied as his interests in life. He worked in the bush and on pipelines, was a correctional officer, private contractor and retired from the Netherlands division of Canfor with more than 26 years service, but the work he cherished the most was on his farm at Chief Lake, where he lived for over 25 years turning raw land into a working family farm. Red always enjoyed a game of cards, reading, a good meal with family and friends, watching hockey or a lively debate over politics. In later years, after the farm was sold, his love of the land and nature turned him into an avid gardener and though he enjoyed fresh produce, he loved flowers more. A big man with a kind heart he was generous to many and provided well for his family. Red gave respect were it was due and never had to raise his voice to be heard. There will be no funeral as he requested but a Celebration of Life will be held in his garden at a later date. The family wishes to thank all the extended family and friends who supported them during his last days. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Ferreira, Home Care and Hospice House staff for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rotary Hospice House.





