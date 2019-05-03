ART MENNING August 15, 1944 May 3, 1995 A life time ago yet not true, it was only yesterday when we had you. 24 years have slipped away, We still long for you here today. It is said there's a reason for your leaving, what could that be, we were barely breathing. You couldn't be gone You're always here We were not done We needed you near. Forever we'll love you. We remember with pride, Wonderful memories we hold inside. Deeply Missed Your Loving Family





