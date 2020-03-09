Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Buse. View Sign Obituary

Arthur Buse



July 13, 1933 –

March 08, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Art on Sunday morning. He went home to be with the Lord with his children around him at Rotary Hospice House in Prince George.



He is survived by his wife, Gertrude, daughter Betty Ann and husband Eric, son Arthur and wife Joanne, his grandchildren and their wives Joshua and Ryann, Stephen and Kristen , Nicolas, Matthew and Kassie, his great grandchildren Jayden and Zoe, and his brothers, Bill, Adolf, Dieter and George and their families.



Art was born in Europe and immigrated to Canada in 1948 with his parents and brothers, settling in Barrhead, Alberta where he began his carpentry career. In 1969, Art moved his family to Prince George where they have resided for the past 51 years. He worked for Viking Construction until his retirement and then became more involved in the community with Kiwanis, serving as president, for a number of years and Habitat for Humanity where he assisted in the construction of a number of homes. He was actively involved in Our Saviours Lutheran Church where they attended and faithfully served for 51 years. Art and Gertie enjoyed visiting family, gardening, travelling, and warmer climates in their retirement years and cherished time with family.



Art will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church 11:00am on Saturday, March 14, 2020.



