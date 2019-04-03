ARTHUR (FRANK) HARMON 1945-2019 Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Frank passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his wife Lorraine, daughters Leah (Andy), Sharmon (Dean) and son Frank (Michelle). He also leaves his brother Clarence as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and so very many friends. Please join us as we celebrate Frank's life on Saturday, April 6th, from 1:00 - 5:00pm at the Hart Pioneer Centre, 6986 Hart Hwy, Prince George, BC.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019