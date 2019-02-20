Arvey Lawrence Webster Passed away suddenly on Feb 14, 2019 at PGRH. Survived by brother Lloyd Webster of Cecil Lake, BC. His children; Cherryl (David) Garnot, Ray (Dee) Webster, Brenda Stewart, Holly (Brad) Jones, Rick (Deanna) Webster, Cindy Webster, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. predeceased by wife Verna Webster, sons Lawrence and Dwight Webster, and sisters. He will be lovingly missed by all. funeral services to be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel at 1:00pm Thursday Feb 21, 2019, luncheon to follow at Moose Hall at 633 Douglas St. Prince George, BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvey Webster.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019