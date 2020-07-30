Ashley Ann Thompson Dec. 10, 1980 - Jun. 24, 2020 A Life Unfinished With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our beautiful girl Ash at the age of 39. Left to mourn are her parents, Duayne and Maureen Thompson and her children whom she always said were her greatest achievement, Owen, Hannah and Allison along with their father, Trevor Johnson and many family and friends. Our wish for you, Ash is that you are out of pain and found peace, our arms are wrapped around you with all of our love as you go on your next journey.







