Audrey Cleghorn



(Richardson, Larson)



Audrey passed away quietly Sunday, March 8, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Deb Vandal, Gail (Philip) Rickard and Donna (Monte) Ubdegrove, her 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous friends. Many thanks to all the nurses, doctors and healthcare individuals who were there for her. Special thanks to everyone at Gateway as they became her second family and Samy and Susan Hanna from Gateway Pharmacy for going above and beyond to make sure her prescription needs were met.



There will be a prayer and tea Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gateway.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020

