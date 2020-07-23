1/1
B. Douglas Strachan
1948 - 2020
B.Douglas Strachan April 4th, 1948 - July 15th 2020 Doug Strachan - "The Pet Parade Guy" - passed away peacefully at home. Doug loved life, pets, sports, music, corny jokes and getting together with friends. Doug was born in Winnipeg, grew up in Calgary and graduated from the University of Calgary with a BA in economics. Doug played football with the University of Calgary Dinos and later coached minor football in Prince George. In 1984 his team won a provincial championship. He always had a lot of interests and as well as coaching football, Doug hosted a Saturday night jazz show on radio station CJCI. Doug had an extensive career in real estate, he was a residential appraiser, an agent and realtor. For many years Doug played drums with "Tony White and the Heavyweights" Sadly, Doug was predeceased by wives Deborah (1996) and Ann (2005), brother Ross (2016), mother Marion (2019) and father Bruce (1964). Mourning his passing are nephew Cameron Strachan, cousins Bruce Strachan (Beverley) Donna Masson, Gordon Strachan (Nancy) Carol Strachan, step-daughters Bonnie, Samantha, Heidi, Johanna-Leigh, Kirstin and Jennifer. The family thanks Doug's many friends who helped and supported him during the past few years, including Barbara Wright, Johnny Wagner, Trevor Wallace, Jennifer Johns and all the "Pub night" gang. A celebration of life will be held when convenient. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Prince George SPCA.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

