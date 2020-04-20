Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Babs Watt. View Sign Obituary

Watt, Edwina Greta (Babs): The world has lost a beautiful soul, heaven has gained an angel. Today we announce the passing of Babs Watt on April 14, 2020, at the age of 98. Babs was born Edwina Greta Davies on April 9, 1922, in Rexborough, Alberta, to Eva (Blundell) and John Gladstone Davies. She was the second child of three daughters for John and Eva but spent much of her young life being raised separate from her sisters by her Grandmother Margaret Blundell (Thompson). She was known by the name Babs because her Grandmother called her Baby as a young child, which eventually evolved into Babs, a name she much preferred to Edwina. She maintained a close relationship with her family despite the unique circumstances of being raised apart and was always grateful for the strong-loving bond she had with her Grandmother. Babs married Wilton Arthur Barker on January 24, 1942. Wilton and Babs had many happy and adventurous years together. Wilton passed away on December 21, 1981, just short of their 40th wedding anniversary. Babs leaves behind their five children, Leonard (Krista) Barker, Sharan Christie, Richard Barker-Taylor, Darlene (Brian) Worth, and Wesley (Tammy) Barker. Also left to remember and celebrate her life are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In 1989, Babs found love again and married Ralph Lawrence Watt on September 16 of that year. They had almost 10 years of happy marriage before she had to say goodbye yet again. Ralph passed away May 29, 1999. Also left behind and loved by Babs are Ralph's children, Danny (Marion) Watt, and Sheryl (Ross) Evison, as well as their children and grandchildren. Babs was a long-time resident of Prince George. She was an active member in her community especially with the Hartland Baptist Church (her extended family). She had a strong faith and an indomitable spirit. She could always find the silver lining in any situation and would not be overcome by anything. Her life was dedicated to serving others and her door was always open. She was fiercely independent and yet valued her connections to family and friends in equal measure. Babs touched countless lives in her 98 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service for family is to be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2850 Dry Valley Road, Kelowna, BC, on Monday April 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life in Prince George will be planned at a later date when we can all get together to celebrate this wonderful woman. Information will follow in the paper and through all other means of communication on these future plans.

