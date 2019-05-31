Susan Lynn Baker Born September 30, 1970, passed away peacefully with family by her side at the PG Hospice House on May 16, 2019. She is survived by her parents David (Darlene) Jackie (Bobby), Sister Jac and her family, Brother Chad, Sister-in-law Debbie, Niece Cadence, Nephew Blaze as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents Ray & Ruth Baker, Art Brookes, Jeannette Brookes, Uncles-Jackie Baker, David Brookes, Kevin Dwyer, Aunts- Debbie Brookes, Sandra Baker. In lieu of flowers donations to the PG Hospice House would be appreciated. No service per her wishes.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 31 to June 1, 2019