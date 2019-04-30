Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara a. Klein. View Sign Obituary

We have been blessed to have an angel among us for almost 63 years, but on April 24th at 2:09 am, Barbara Ann Klein left us to go to a long-awaited reunion with her son, Kyle; husband, Doug; and all others who have moved on.



She was a loving, courageous woman who used her experiences and talents to help and heal those around her. She now watches over the many people whose lives she touched. Cancer stole her too soon, but we all know she has infinite time to enjoy eternity.



Please celebrate her life with us on May 3, 2019, at 2 pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, bring your memories and stories of this spectacular wonder woman. Please wear bright colors as Barbara was vibrant in life.

