Barbara Ellen Allen May 15, 1932 - October 19, 2020 Ellen is survived by: sons Craig (Maureen), Kim (Linda), Colin (Cindy) and Randy; grandchildren Trina, Sherri (Sandor), Jane (Matt). Leah (Ryan), Lauren (Yuki). Brett (Becky), Jaimie (Kevin); great grandchildren Tristin, Darian, Desmond, Conrad. Oakley, Brannen; best friend Merle (Lorne); several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Joe. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family gathering and graveside service. The family would like to thank all the staff at Jubilee Lodge who were so kind and caring. Ellen always told us how well she was taken care of during her stay at Jubilee and she enjoyed all the entertainment, music and participating in the variety of activities. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Auxiliary to University Hospital of Northern BC. Box 2346 Prince George, BC V2N 2J8 or a charity of your choice. Rest in Peace. You are forever in our hearts.







