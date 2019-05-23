Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Dudley. View Sign Obituary

Barbara Dudley , mother, grandmother, and good friend passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Barb will be forever remembered by her children: David Emms, Lisa Stephenson, and Lesley Dudley. She will also be fondly remembered by her three sisters: Susan Dewhirst, Wendy Adderson, and Joan Cox, and her grandchildren Katelyn and Aiden Box. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House. Her sense of humor and adventure will be sadly missed.





