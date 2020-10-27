1/
Barbara Ellen Allen
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ellen Allen

May 15, 1932 - October 19, 2020

Ellen is survived by: sons Craig (Maureen), Kim (Linda), Colin (Cindy) and Randy; grandchildren Trina, Sherri (Sandor), Jane (Matt). Leah (Ryan), Lauren (Yuki). Brett (Becky), Jaimie (Kevin); great grandchildren Tristin, Darian, Desmond, Conrad. Oakley, Brannen; best friend Merle (Lorne); several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Joe.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private family gathering and graveside service. The family would like to thank all the staff at Jubilee Lodge who were so kind and caring. Ellen always told us how well she was taken care of during her stay at Jubilee and she enjoyed all the entertainment, music and participating in the variety of activities.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Auxiliary to University Hospital of Northern BC. Box 2346 Prince George, BC V2N 2J8 or a charity of your choice.

Rest in Peace. You are forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved