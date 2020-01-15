Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Gobbi. View Sign Obituary

GOBBI, Barbara May



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother and wife, Barbara. She was born in Atlin, BC on December 31, 1939 and passed away of heart failure the morning of January 11, 2020 at Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, BC.

She had recently enjoyed the celebration of her 80th birthday surrounded by family.

Barbara is survived by Gregory, her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, and her children Rena, Jenine (Dale), Nichole, Mike (Judy), David, Frances (Jeffrey) Anderson, Vanya (Allan) Pfannmuller, Philip (Nancy); and grandchildren Julian, Kira, and Arianna Sapach, Mary and Munro Anderson, and Sophie Gobbi.

Throughout her life Barbara made it her mission to advocate for life. She worked tirelessly in the pro-life movement and Catholic Women's League of Canada, CWL. Her work involved, but was not limited to, writing hundreds of letters to the editors of various newspapers and politicians. She was elected to and served on the board of the Prince George Hospital for many years. Likewise, she served as the local president of the Pro-Life Society for 10 years in Prince George and an additional 10 years on the Sunshine Coast. She was a member of the CWL for many years, serving in roles as both Parish and Diocesan President. Barbara also had a generous and hospitable heart toward those in need.

Barbara worked as a primary teacher in both the public and Catholic school systems. Her teaching career began in 1958 at Stone Creek School, also including Austin Road, Blackburn, Blewett (Nelson), 2nd Street School (Burnaby), and Carney Hill. She spent the majority of her career teaching at Sacred Heart Elementary School.

There will be prayers for Barbara at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 16. The funeral (with Mass) will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. All are welcome! Wheelchair access is available.

We would like to thank Dr. Kathleen O'Malley, the staff and caregivers in the Juniper wing at Simon Fraser Lodge, YMCA and Rainbow Adult Daycare for their dedicated care of Barbara.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara's name to the Pro-Life Society of Prince George or the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition of Canada. GOBBI, Barbara MayIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother and wife, Barbara. She was born in Atlin, BC on December 31, 1939 and passed away of heart failure the morning of January 11, 2020 at Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, BC.She had recently enjoyed the celebration of her 80th birthday surrounded by family.Barbara is survived by Gregory, her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, and her children Rena, Jenine (Dale), Nichole, Mike (Judy), David, Frances (Jeffrey) Anderson, Vanya (Allan) Pfannmuller, Philip (Nancy); and grandchildren Julian, Kira, and Arianna Sapach, Mary and Munro Anderson, and Sophie Gobbi.Throughout her life Barbara made it her mission to advocate for life. She worked tirelessly in the pro-life movement and Catholic Women's League of Canada, CWL. Her work involved, but was not limited to, writing hundreds of letters to the editors of various newspapers and politicians. She was elected to and served on the board of the Prince George Hospital for many years. Likewise, she served as the local president of the Pro-Life Society for 10 years in Prince George and an additional 10 years on the Sunshine Coast. She was a member of the CWL for many years, serving in roles as both Parish and Diocesan President. Barbara also had a generous and hospitable heart toward those in need.Barbara worked as a primary teacher in both the public and Catholic school systems. Her teaching career began in 1958 at Stone Creek School, also including Austin Road, Blackburn, Blewett (Nelson), 2nd Street School (Burnaby), and Carney Hill. She spent the majority of her career teaching at Sacred Heart Elementary School.There will be prayers for Barbara at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 16. The funeral (with Mass) will be 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. All are welcome! Wheelchair access is available.We would like to thank Dr. Kathleen O'Malley, the staff and caregivers in the Juniper wing at Simon Fraser Lodge, YMCA and Rainbow Adult Daycare for their dedicated care of Barbara.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara's name to the Pro-Life Society of Prince George or the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition of Canada. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close