Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Harris. View Sign Service Information Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd. 1014 Douglas St. Prince George , BC V2M 2M9 (250)-564-3880 Obituary

Barbara Lorraine Jean Harris (Thiel) October 22, 1954 Prince George B.C. Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Rotary Hospice House on September 13, 2019 after a 9 1/2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Glen, daughter Shannon (Cezary and granddaughter Clara), many siblings, and extended family. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Prince George Funeral Services 1014 Douglas Street from 7 - 9 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019. A graveside service with interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 3300 Memorial Park Lane at 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Reception to follow at Two Rivers Gallery 725 Canada Games Way. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at First Baptist Church 483 Gillett Street at 1 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Barbara will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched during her career at BC Tel/Telus, her involvement in the arts community, and in her 28 years of volunteering with Girl Guides of Canada. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary Hospice House, Canadian Cancer Society, or Girl Guides of Canada.





October 22, 1954 Prince George B.C. Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Rotary Hospice House on September 13, 2019 after a 9 1/2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Glen, daughter Shannon (Cezary and granddaughter Clara), many siblings, and extended family. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Prince George Funeral Services 1014 Douglas Street from 7 - 9 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019. A graveside service with interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 3300 Memorial Park Lane at 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Reception to follow at Two Rivers Gallery 725 Canada Games Way. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at First Baptist Church 483 Gillett Street at 1 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Barbara will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched during her career at BC Tel/Telus, her involvement in the arts community, and in her 28 years of volunteering with Girl Guides of Canada. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary Hospice House, Canadian Cancer Society, or Girl Guides of Canada. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close