Barbara Lorraine Jean Harris (Thiel) October 22, 1954 Prince George B.C. Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Rotary Hospice House on September 13, 2019 after a 9 1/2 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Glen, daughter Shannon (Cezary and granddaughter Clara), many siblings, and extended family. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Prince George Funeral Services 1014 Douglas Street from 7 - 9 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019. A graveside service with interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 3300 Memorial Park Lane at 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Reception to follow at Two Rivers Gallery 725 Canada Games Way. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at First Baptist Church 483 Gillett Street at 1 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Barbara will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched during her career at BC Tel/Telus, her involvement in the arts community, and in her 28 years of volunteering with Girl Guides of Canada. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary Hospice House, Canadian Cancer Society, or Girl Guides of Canada.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019