BARBARA KATHERINE MACPHEE, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Linda (Don) Ramsay, son Glen (Delphine) MacPhee and grandchildren; Lynn, Brian, Jacqueline, Tyler and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wylie (Carol) White and sister Glendean Parker. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Robert MacPhee and daughter Beverly Richards. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Society. Special thanks to Dr. A. Daskarev for being there when Mom needed her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store