We are very sad to announce that Barrie passed on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Barrie had been a resident of Simon Fraser Lodge for eight years, after an accident in July of 2011. Barrie was predeceased by his parents, Ian and Josephine Selkirk, and son, Matthew. He is survived by his sons, Andrew, Mark, and Owen; his sisters, Ianna and Roxanna, who were very devoted to Barrie during his time at Simon Fraser; and his loving sister, Glenda. He will also be missed by his nephews, Pat and Mike (Kathleen); and Mike's kids, Grace and Sean.



Barrie was smart and funny, charming, and kind. He had a dry sense of humour and loved to laugh. He always believed a person was good until they proved different. He was a great lover of a good read, whose tastes ran from Rebus to The Once and Future King. He was an excellent cook and loved having people over for supper. Barrie loved to travel, and in his younger days took many journeys with lifelong friends. Barrie was also a lover of music, however weird or unusual it sounded.



Barrie was a great dad, evidenced by his sons who are all happy, healthy, smart, and hardworking. He was also a great brother - "ladies, ladies, ladies, and I use the term loosely" usually stopped most arguments between his sisters. He always remembered a lily for Mom on Easter. Now that Barrie is gone, we will never know for sure who threw the soup against the wall.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

