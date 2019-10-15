Barry G. REID (September 05, 1955 - October 01, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry G. REID.
Obituary

On October 1, 2019, I lost the love of my life.

Born in Edmonton, AB, grew up in Prince George, BC,

and later moved to the coast. Survived by his

wife, Carla (Brittain); brother, Robert (Christine);

sisters, Patricia (Amos) and Brenda (Mike); seven nieces; one nephew; many great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew. Predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn Reid.

Gone to soon, my love, you will be missed by all.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your

choice.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.