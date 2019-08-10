Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bea Mason. View Sign Obituary

Mason, Bea (Beddow) Oct 20, 1935 ~ Aug 5, 2019 Bea Mason passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2019 at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops at the age of 83 years. She was born on October 20, 1935 in Wycliffe, British Columbia. She is survived by her children Marty (Shannon), Joyce (Fred) Judy and David as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her dad Andy and her mom Rena, sister Clem, first husband Don, second husband Bob and son Randy. Bea was very involved in the community including the Lions Club, Creekside Senior Centre, the museum, the Rod & Gun Club, and Crown Jewel Association. Her great passion in life was working with the Royal Canadian Legion. A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 17, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00 from the Chase Community Hall at 547 Shuswap Avenue, in Chase, British Columbia. Memorial Donations may be made the to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 107, Chase, British Columbia.Online condolences may be made at





