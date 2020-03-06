Ben Spyker
Feb 2, 1935 -
Mar 4, 2020
Ben Spyker Sr. went home to Jesus March 4, 2020. Loved greatly, missed by family and friends. Born February 8, 1935 in Den Haque Holland. Survived by wife Marlene, sons Raymond, Ben Jr. (Laurie), and Greg. Grandchildren Brandan ( Candace), Christopher (Micaela), Rachael (Jonathan), Cassidy, Jordana (Matthew), Laura Wall (Geordan), Naomi , and predeceased by Thomas Arjen. Great-grandchildren Brynlee and Reuben. The celebration of life will be held at Westside Family Fellowship on Sunday, March 8th, 2pm. In lieu of flowers, consider gifts to the New Life Center (1164-3rd Ave Prince George).
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020