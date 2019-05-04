Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Imach. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Bernadette Pearl Imach . Bernadette passed away after battling cancer on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 49 years old. Bernadette leaves behind her brother Mark (Denise) and her niece Madison and will be missed dearly by extended family and friends. Bernadette passed away at the Prince George Hospice House with family by her side. Bernadette will forever be within our hearts. One of the strongest women that we have ever known with the largest heart, especially when it came to animals. Bernadette would always put her pets before herself and would help anyone whom needed it. You will be Forever loved and forever missed. Goodbye and looking forward to when we will meet again. Upon Bernadette's request there will be no service however for those who desire to make a memorial donation on Bernadette's behalf can do so to the Prince George Hospice Society -





