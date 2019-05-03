Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Slosmanis. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernadette Slosmanis (née Atkin), on January 29th, 2019 at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at Birchview Residences, surrounded by her loving family. Bernadette will be forever remembered by her loving husband Zigmund Slosmanis and daughter Natalie (Rodney) grand-children Emmett and Ella, sisters Helen, Mary (Alberto), Jane (David) and Julie, and brothers Roger (Christine), Trevor (Phyllis) and Michael (Rosemary), many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and close friends in Prince George, Vancouver, Montreal and the UK. She is predeceased by her parents Mary Brenda Anita Atkin (Hall) and Albert James Atkin and sister, Theresa Cooper (Atkin). Bernadette had many passions in life including painting with watercolors (especially lilies and tulips), gardening, music, theater, literature and cooking delicious meals. She loved creating cards for family and friends of her artwork. We will always cherish Bernadette's independent and feisty spirit, incredible intellect and strong determination. This spirit and the love we shared will help us move forward from this loss. Please join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Two Rivers Gallery, 725 Canada Games Way, Prince George, BC. We welcome family and friends to join us and share their memories and stories of this amazing and beautiful woman.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of(née Atkin), on January 29th, 2019 at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at Birchview Residences, surrounded by her loving family. Bernadette will be forever remembered by her loving husband Zigmund Slosmanis and daughter Natalie (Rodney) grand-children Emmett and Ella, sisters Helen, Mary (Alberto), Jane (David) and Julie, and brothers Roger (Christine), Trevor (Phyllis) and Michael (Rosemary), many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and close friends in Prince George, Vancouver, Montreal and the UK. She is predeceased by her parents Mary Brenda Anita Atkin (Hall) and Albert James Atkin and sister, Theresa Cooper (Atkin). Bernadette had many passions in life including painting with watercolors (especially lilies and tulips), gardening, music, theater, literature and cooking delicious meals. She loved creating cards for family and friends of her artwork. We will always cherish Bernadette's independent and feisty spirit, incredible intellect and strong determination. This spirit and the love we shared will help us move forward from this loss. Please join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Two Rivers Gallery, 725 Canada Games Way, Prince George, BC. We welcome family and friends to join us and share their memories and stories of this amazing and beautiful woman. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 3 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close