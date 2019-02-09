Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Stevenson. View Sign

Bernard Stevenson April 24, 1936- February 7, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bernard Hedley Stevenson announces his passing. Survived by his children: Bernie (Joan), William (Debbi), Christine (Dale) and sisters Pat and Jean. Grandchildren: Dustin (Nancy), Kathleen (Devon), Shawn, and Jennifer (Andrew). Great Grandchildren: Maxwell, Simon, and Blake. Former wife Noela Stevenson and family. Predeceased by his late wife Muriel Stevenson and parents. Our dad was a honest and hard working man who came to Canada from England and started his family in Crescent Spur. He resided in Prince George for the last 50 years and made the community his home, as one of the pioneers of the College Heights Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed. The service will be held at College Heights Baptist Church, 5401 Moriarty Crescent, Prince George, BC Tuesday, February 12th at 1:00pm with refreshments to follow. Thanks to Dr. McCoy, Dr. VanZyl, Dr. Applebee, and his specialists. And a special thanks to the staff at the Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice House would be greatly appreciated.





