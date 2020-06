Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernice Umpherville Bernice Umpherville born August 4th 1940 Green Lake SK, passed away June 8th, 2020 in Prince George, BC at the age of 79. Survived by daughter Jackie Umpherville and 2 sons, Marty Umpherville and Ron Umpherville, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren predeceased by George Blain and Donald Umpherville. No service by request







