Bessie Stockall In loving memory of Bessie Stockall Born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan in 1931, Bessie and her family moved to Prince George in 1951. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 15th of February 2019 at the Jubilee Lodge. Bessie was predeceased by her husband Don and survived by her sons Michael (Lisa-Marie) and Patrick (Dianne)McCallum, and her grandchildren, Deanna (Ray), Amanda, Tara (Landon), Shaileen (Lance), Travis (Ashley), as well as her great grandchildren Tyler, Kassy, Adley-Anne and Lawson. Bessie is also survived by her brothers Bob, Bud and Gordon, and sister Luella also. She was predeceased by her brother Jack. Bessie enjoyed spending time with family (the Dondales, McCallums and Doyles), playing cards, listening to music and going dancing. A funeral will be held at St. Mary's on Wednesday, February 20th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, cash donations will be accepted to raise money for a new fireplace for the Jubilee Lodge.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019